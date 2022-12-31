Tomekia Means received the Keep Newberry County Beautiful Volunteer of the Year Award.

Satterwhite Farms received the Willie B. Piester Conservationist of the Year Award.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District recently hosted its Annual Banquet at the Country Club of Newberry with multiple people and organizations in Newberry County recognized.

The banquet shared programs and accomplishments with the affiliate members, local and state leaders and program partners. Some of the programs included Keep Newberry Beautiful Summer Fair, Camp Conservation, scholarships totaling $3,000 to students from or attending schools in Newberry, educational programs, and litter prevention efforts in Newberry County.

The guest speakers for the evening were Diana Moore a student from Newberry FFA and Kirby Player from Clemson University.

Awards:

• Keep Newberry County Beautiful Volunteer of the Year — Tomekia Means, of Whitmire, for her efforts to combat roadside litter.

• Business Affiliate of the Year — Jimmie Coggins and WKDK radio, of Newberry, for keeping NSWCD programs on the air.

• Willie B. Piester Conservationist of the Year — to Satterwhite Farms for preserving valuable resources.