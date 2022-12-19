NEWBERRY — For the 62nd consecutive year, the Rotary Club of Newberry hosted a Christmas party for children from the YMCA, Boy’s Farm and Thornwell Children’s Home on Friday, December 9, at the Central United Methodist Church.

“This is the 62nd year for the Rotary Children’s Christmas Party. It started in 1960,” said Willie Morris.

The party opened with the Boundary Elementary School Chorus preforming Christmas carols directed by Jacque Graham. Afterwards, Santa Claus stopped by and handed gifts out to the eleven children in attendance.

Rotarians were assigned a buddy, to help make their Christmas party special, as toys were played with following the party.

Orion Griffin is an intern with The Newberry Observer, he is a student at Presbyterian College.