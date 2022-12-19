On Friday, Dec. 9, representatives from WCTEL dropped off donations to the Living Hope Foundation, following a food drive the company conducted. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

On Friday, Dec. 9, representatives from WCTEL dropped off donations to the Living Hope Foundation, following a food drive the company conducted.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

On Friday, Dec. 9, representatives from WCTEL dropped off donations to the Living Hope Foundation, following a food drive the company conducted.