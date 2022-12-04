NEWBERRY — Tina Graham and Angela Reid, real estate agents with ERA Real Estate, recently teamed up to help provide funding to the Newberry Police Department Explorers’ Program.

This program is a career-oriented program that gives young adults the opportunity to explore a career in law enforcement by working with local law environment agencies. The money donated by Graham and Reid will allow the local explorers to march in the Newberry Christmas Parade in uniform.

“Angela and I did the first round of sponsorship for the Newberry Explorers and we did it just because I had been looking for some way to give back to Newberry that would make a difference; especially after the Wise Street shootings,” Graham said. “When I spoke with the chief, he said he wanted to see them march with the rest of the police department in the Christmas Parade.”

Graham further explained that there wasn’t a budget for the explorers and Chief Kevin Goodman didn’t want the six explorers to march in everyday clothes, he wanted them in uniforms.

“It made sense to do something for the children of our community instead of just talking about it,” Graham said. “We gave $700 apiece (Graham and Reid) for the six explorers. Then, at Oktoberfest, we did a whole fundraiser and collected donations from people all around. We got another $335 (that day) to help the explorer budget.”

“I would like to send the biggest heartfelt gratitude to Mrs. Tina and Mrs. Angela for the donation made to the Newberry Police Department Explorers’ Program. As a program that is just getting started, the donation allowed us to get moving with uniforms for our explorers. Mrs. Tina told Chief Goodman the explorers would march in the Christmas Parade with uniforms to which she and Mrs. Angela made sure it happened. I cannot thank them both enough. I believe I speak for myself, Sgt Shaw, and all the explorers when we say thank you for helping us get started on something that can really make a difference in the community,” said Sgt Caitlin Branch.

“I to would like to thank Mrs. Angela and Mrs. Tina for their support of the Newberry Police Department Explorers’ Program. I have been saying since I took over as chief that “it takes a village” for this community to be one to be proud to live, play and work. This is just one example of this community coming together for the greater good of our youth, “building community relationships” and putting God first is truly the only way for this community to get better. Again, thanks to Angela and Tina for believing in our mission here at the police department,” said Chief Kevin Goodman.

Graham said they will continue to do some kind of fundraising at different events to allow them to give back to the people of Newberry.

