NEWBERRY — Tuba Christmas is coming to the Newberry community for the 21st year this December 10. This year’s event will be held in an old location, the Newberry College Alumni Music Center Recital Hall. The performance time will be 3:00 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Tuba Christmas itself is an international event which was started by famous tubist, Harvey Phillips, as a way to present tubas and euphoniums (baritone horns) in a beautiful and moving performance of Christmas music arranged specifically for these instruments. Since its very first performance in Rockefeller Center 49 years ago, Tuba Christmases have grown and spread to every significant Christian city in the world. South Carolina has four gatherings including Newberry, which often has the State’s largest performance.

John Fulmer is the site coordinator and program manager. Bill Long, who presented the first program in Newberry 21 years ago, will be the music director, and his wife Janet, will be guest conductor.

Registration for participants will be at 12:00 p.m. in the Newberry College Music Department Recital Hall lobby. Registration fee is $10.00, which will also secure the collection button. Rehearsal is at 12:30 p.m. and the performance is at 3:00 p.m. in the Recital Hall. Collectible stocking caps, scarves and ear muffs will also be on sale.

Tuba and euphonium players wishing to participate can call John Fulmer at 803-924-8480. Bill Long can be reached at 803-321-9004, or players can simply report to the Alumni Center at 12:00 p.m. The Newberry College Alumni Music Center is located on Newberry College’s campus, 2100 College Street.