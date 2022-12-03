NEWBERRY COUNTY — The mayors of Newberry County recently gathered at the recent County Transportation Committee meeting to thank Senator Ronnie Cromer for helping to get extra funds from the state legislature.

“We’ve been working on some special projects throughout Newberry County with all of the communities and Senator Cromer has been really helpful in looking out for the CTCs and getting some extra money for us. He’s done this several times, but this time it really came through in a big way,” said Tim Carroll, chairperson for the Newberry County CTC. “Over the next seven to eight years, you’re going to see a lot of paving in Newberry County and our roads are going to get a lot of upkeep.”

Carroll added that the CTC and the mayors wanted to thank Cromer and show appreciation for what he has done for the residents of Newberry County.

“You take good care of us like you do, I know you are taking care of the rest of the counties you represent,” he said.

Mayor Foster Senn (City of Newberry) echoed these statements and said the mayors of Newberry County wanted to thank Cromer for the extra allocations.

“Thank you for really making roads a priority and that is a priority for us as well,” he said. “We know how much this is going to mean to the residents of Newberry County, both the towns we represent and the rural communities.”

Senn also thanked the CTC for the “outstanding job” they are doing looking out for Newberry County.

Cromer thanked both the CTC and the mayors for their appreciation.

