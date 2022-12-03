It has been a month since I left my job at the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and longer than that since we have met together here on the pages of The Newberry Observer. Yes, after joining the SBDC in March of 2019 and shepherding a good many businesses through the pandemic loans process, I thought it was time to try retirement once again.

But, the work of the SBDC continues across the state, with over 70 consultants serving the residents of their communities on a part-time or full-time basis. My office will not remain vacant for long. For those of you who were not my clients or have not heard about the SBDC and what services it provides, here is a glimpse of what goes on. For more details, go to www.scsbdc.com

Most people know the SBDC helps people who want to start their own business. And yes, that is one service. You can meet with a consultant, talk about your dream business, figure out how to make that dream a reality, and begin your own adventure. Some folks walk into the SBDC office with a well thought out business plan, a few thousand dollars in their savings account, a spouse with a steady job or other financial resources, and a clear idea of what they want to make or sell or a service they will provide, and who their customers are going to be. Meeting with the consultant just clarifies details and affirms that they are planning for success. Others, not so much. SBDC consultants can assist in translating business dreams into business plans, can help with research about the size of the market for their product or service and what the startup costs might be. Perhaps even lead some to the realization that the work they enjoy will always have to be just a hobby. But there is more to small business than starting up.

The SBDC offers a myriad of training opportunities. And, since the pandemic, much of the training is Zoom-based, which means you can attend a training session live at the time of presentation or later via a YouTube video of the live session. Training touches on issues in the human resources field, such as interviewing for the right employees, understanding employee benefits programs. There are sessions on accounting systems, accounting practices, how taxes affect your business. Marketing courses are always popular and cover where to market, such as a website, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, direct mail and how to learn those skills or find a good provider/resource to partner with.

Do you plan to manufacture a new product? The SBDC can help you get from prototype to the manufacturing line. Want to do business overseas, sell your product to companies around the world? The SBDC has consultants who know the ins-and-outs of making that possible. Or perhaps you would like to provide your services to some government entity, say a cleaning service for your local county, or landscaping services for the town, brush clearing along a state highway. SBDC consultants can help you navigate the complex processes that are in volved in making that dream a reality.

Maybe you are ready to expand your business. Do you need to add on to your small factory or open another branch in the next town, or hire and run a second shift. Do you need money to make that happen and you are certain you will be more profitable if you do so? SBDC consultants can work with you and your banker to put together a plan that may qualify you for the loan you need. And, if you are ready to retire, or just slow down a little, the SBDC can consult with you about succession planning or how to position your business to be sold.

I think it is pretty clear that I support the Small Business Development Centers and their commitment to helping small business get started and remain successful. But the best part of the above services is that they are available free to you. Yes, the SBDCs are part of the Small Business Administration (SBA), and as such are federally funded. If you have ever paid any federal income tax, you have contributed to the services the SBDCs have provided across the country.

Many of the consultants are like me, a retired businessperson who just could not stay retired! My colleagues have opened restaurants, owned and managed gas stations, grown crops and farmed, and worked as bankers, and sales managers. And every client has access to their combined knowledge and experience.

And I am not doing very well at staying retired. I am just using my skills and experience in new directions since the end of September. But one thing will not change. I will continue to appear here in The Newberry Observer from time to time, sharing with you some of my observations about the state of business, the economy, the opportunities that are lurking out there, just waiting to be seized upon by an enterprising individual who wants to be the change, make that difference.