NEWBERRY— Kraft Heinz recently presented a check in the amount of $1,316 to the Newberry Hospital Foundation to support the NCMH Oncology Department. The donation to the hospital was done so at the request of employees at Kraft Heinz, in Newberry.

The Kraft Heinz employees raised the funds through a walk they held in October to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Rosa Langford, with Kraft Heinz, said they recognize the monthly awareness causes and supported Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Kraft Heinz, according to Langford, held weekly events in support of breast cancer awareness throughout October and they created a board with which they recognized survivors and honored and remembered those lost to breast cancer.

Three of their employees that presented the check to NCMH are cancer survivors. One of the survivors, Sheryl Kinard, said that the walk is something she had wanted to do for some time. She said she appreciates Kraft Heinz’s support of breast cancer awareness.

Meg Davis, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer, accepted the check on behalf of Newberry Hospital and the Foundation. Davis thanked them for their gift and for their support of Newberry Hospital.