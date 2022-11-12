NEWBERRY – Andy Butcher, general manager for the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency (PMPA) spoke to Newberry City Council last week on the Catawba Nuclear Station, which they jointly own with three other agencies – North Carolina Municipal Power Agency No. 1, North Carolina Electric Membership Cooperative and Duke Energy.

The Catawba Nuclear Station is one of the largest electric generating stations in South Carolina, Butcher said, and has supplied power to approximately 1.7 million homes since 1985.

Catawba avoids the release of over 12.5 million tons of carbon annually, as nuclear energy is a carbon free resource.

Following Butcher’s discussion with council, he presented them with a framed picture of the nuclear station.

Council then heard from Jeff Shacker, field services manager with the Municipal Association of South Carolina.

Through MASC, Shacker said he works with municipalities to identify goals of council, prioritize them, and in turn, give city staff a feel for relative importance for each of the priorities.

“It’s a service the municipal association provides,” Shacker said. “The role of council is to provide policy direction and these sessions are a productive way for council to come together and identify goals and priorities that are shared.”

Mayor Foster Senn said that while council worked on a 10-year comprehensive plan, that it seemed appropriate to go through and discuss their priorities for the next few fiscal years.

Beautification, safety and economic development were among the top recommendations of city council.

Throughout the session, council discussed many ideas for future priorities to include pedestrian friendly opportunities that could potentially includes trails for biking or walking. The prospect of additional sidewalks in areas of the city was also discussed.

Council discussed strengthening relationships and partnerships they currently had as well as building more relationships with local agencies as a future goal of the City of Newberry.

Several councilpersons had concerns of speed limits and discussed assessments to improve safety throughout the city.

Updates to city parks, facilities and healthy living initiatives were also discussed.

Goals discussed last Tuesday will be used in a resolution to be approved by council at a future meeting.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.