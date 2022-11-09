NEWBERRY COUNTY — The following results are the unofficial results for contested Newberry County elections:
Newberry County Council District 3:
Karl Sease: 1,209
Henry Livingston: 812
Newberry School Board District 5:
Quin Cureton: 338
Hugh Gray: 1,095
Town of Whitmire (Three Seats Open):
J.P. Ammons: 33
John J. Bullard: 46
Lirhonda Butler: 18
Maria Shields Dickerson: 252
Tony Hill: 177
Tomekia R. Means: 115
Michael Patterson: 30
Michael P. Thomas: 148
Charles E. Worthy: 114
Newberry County One Percent Sales and Use Tax Referendum:
Yes: 7,266
No: 4,125