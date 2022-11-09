NEWBERRY COUNTY — The following results are the unofficial results for contested Newberry County elections:

Newberry County Council District 3:

Karl Sease: 1,209

Henry Livingston: 812

Newberry School Board District 5:

Quin Cureton: 338

Hugh Gray: 1,095

Town of Whitmire (Three Seats Open):

J.P. Ammons: 33

John J. Bullard: 46

Lirhonda Butler: 18

Maria Shields Dickerson: 252

Tony Hill: 177

Tomekia R. Means: 115

Michael Patterson: 30

Michael P. Thomas: 148

Charles E. Worthy: 114

Newberry County One Percent Sales and Use Tax Referendum:

Yes: 7,266

No: 4,125