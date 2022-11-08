SALISBURTY, N.C. — The Newberry College men’s cross-country team returned to Salisbury Community Park, finishing in 12th place at the South Atlantic Conference championship, hosted by Catawba College.

Freshman Braylon Reier led the Wolves once again, finishing in 71st with a time of 31:16.9. Sophomores Clint Ross and Henry Johnson were next in for the Wolves, with Ross in 83rd place running 33:03.1, followed by Johnson in 84th place running 33:06.1. Sophomore Jacob Johnson was next in running 33:45.6 for 88th place and rounding out the scoring was sophomore Caleb Hawkes in 94th place running 36:17.9.

No. 4 Wingate University won the meet with an impressive 24 points, putting six runners in the top ten. Host school, Catawba, finished in second with 54 points, followed by Anderson University in third with 67 points.