NEWBERRY COUNTY — The S.C. Stay Plus program is a rental and utility assistance program, funded by the U.S. Department of Treasury, that launched in May 2021 to assist those who are experiencing financial hardships and housing challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program can help impacted households get back on track by providing up to 12 months of rental and utility assistance dating back to March 13, 2020; up to three months of future rent to stabilize those with housing insecurity; and cover other housing costs (including moving expenses, motel/hotel stays, storage costs and security deposits) for those who have been displaced because of the pandemic.

S.C. Stay Plus is now open for applications and payments are being processed. The S.C. Stay Plus application can be submitted online, over the phone, or at select in-person locations.

Assistance is available for households in which one or more individuals meet the following criteria:

• Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;

• Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

• Has a household income at or below 80% of county median income adjusted by family size.

To apply online, click “Apply Now” at https://www.schousing.com/home/sc-stay-plus or call the S.C. Stay Plus Call Center toll-free at 1-800-476-0412 to speak with a support specialist.

Newberry County residents can visit an in-person support specialist by visiting the Newberry County Library System located at 1100 Friend Street, Newberry beginning Tuesday, November 8, through Friday, November 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Visit the SC Stay Plus website at https://www.schousing.com/home/sc-stay-plus for complete details and information.