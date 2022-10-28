From time to time we should ask ourselves this question: Are we as much in love with Jesus as we were when we first met Him?

If our fellowship with Christ has cooled down, we need to consider these questions: Do things of God still excite us? Is Jesus still our first love? Do we pay our tithes joyfully or do we begrudge what we give to God? Do we forgive others and love them when they have hurt us?

Our relationship with Christ cools down when we focus on other things instead of things that pertain to Him. Too much of a good thing can be wrong if it takes us away from our devotion to Christ. Things such as sports, work, money, or many other things. We have to look to the Lord to give us strength to forgive and show love to the ones that have hurt us.

We should turn away from anything that keeps us from having a close relationship with Jesus Christ.

“No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other: or else he will hold to the one and despise the other, ye cannot serve God and mammon.” Matthew 6:24.

“God is faithful, by whom ye were called unto the fellowship of his Son Jesus Christ our Lord.” I Corinthians 1:9.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.