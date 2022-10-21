The participants of the Best Traditional German Outfit Contest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

<p>Mary Alex and Robert Kopp with their daughter, Palmer, dressed up for the German Outfit contest.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>Bridgett Carey, tourism and events manager for the City of Newberry, with intern Zach Shupp. </p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>Pumpkin judging at Lancero Lounge.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>The Haute Dog Lady!</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>Angela Reid and Tina Graham helped raise money for the Newberry Police Department Explorer Program.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>The Catlins, of Prosperity, dressed up.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>Eddie Fellers, of Newberry, dressed in German attire.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>The crowd during the Festival.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>The Rhodes, of Columbia, dressed up for the occasion.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>Chris Courtney and Colette Sternenberg, of Chapin, dressed to impress.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>Funnel cake anyone?</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>Angie Keil, of Newberry, and Heather Lovelace, of Hartselle, Ala., all dressed up.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>Larissa Brooks, of Columbia, dressed for Oktoberfest.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>The Yard Dawgs raising money for baseball.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>Graydon Kinard, of Newberry, dressed up for Oktoberfest.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>The main stage.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>The Colemans, of Prosperity, all dressed up.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>Mary and Annabella Shealy, of Chapin, were a perfect duo.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>Ali Stigall, of Saluda County, dressed up to sell some of her crafts.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>Five on Fire.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>The Accordion Man!</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>Rock climbing!</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>Inflatable basketball!</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>Liz Rivera volunteering for St Mark’s Catholic Church.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>Komatsu brought their truck to the event.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>Lutheran Church of the Redeemer set up a booth.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>The Newberry Jaycees selling beer.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>The Millers, from Columbia, dressed up to participate in Oktoberfest.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>A perfect pairing.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
<p>The Rotary Club of Newberry gave out popcorn. Pictured: Alan Davis, Willie Morris, John Glasgow.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

