NEWBERRY — Newberry County Memorial Hospital has completed its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) and posted the results and implementation plan on its website (NewberryHospital.org).

Through the CHNA process, the hospital has determined the top health needs of the community are mental health, diet/diabetes/obesity and prevention/chronic disease management (cancer & heart disease). The Hospital has developed an implementation plan for addressing these needs including services/programs the hospital already offers, new services/programs the hospital may add, other organizations the hospital may partner with and metrics the hospital will use to track progress.

“The community health needs assessment identifies what our residents feel are the greatest healthcare needs in our community,” said Bruce Baldwin, chief executive officer of Newberry Hospital. “This community health needs assessment gives us an opportunity to collaborate with other local organizations and agencies to develop strategies to address these needs and improve health and medical services in our community.”

The CHNA process follows federal guidelines including gathering statistical data from reputable sources, surveying “local experts” who meet specific criteria and developing an implementation plan for addressing the significant health needs in the area. The complete report can be found at: NewberryHospital.org. Community members can also go to Newberry Hospital’s Administrative Office and request a paper copy to review. The hospital would appreciate feedback on the 2022 CHNA, which can be provided by sending an email to Brenda.Williams@NewberryHospital.net or completing a paper form at the Hospital’s Administrative Office.

A copy is also available to the community at the Whitmire Medical Center of Newberry Hospital in Whitmire.