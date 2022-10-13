WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Wolverines put another win on the books against McBee High School, they are now 6-1 overall in the region and 2-0 in the regional standings.

After the Wolverines first timeout of the night, Keiston Sanders was the first to score from the 25. Wolverines followed that up with a two-point conversion, bringing the score to 8-0 with only 3:50 on the clock.

The Panthers gained possession, but lost it quickly to a quarterback sack and fumble which resulted in the Wolverines second touchdown by Trey Brewer. The Wolverines two-point conversion was no good, bringing the score to 14-0 with 1:49 left in the first quarter.

The Wolverine’s defense did their job and kept the Panthers from scoring in the first quarter, but the second quarter Panthers’ DJ Harper was able to run a 19-yard touchdown and kicker Gabe Caston scored the extra point, bringing the score to 14-14.

The Panthers stepped up and denied the Wolverines any forward progress the rest of the first half. The Panthers’ Harper scored another touchdown with 3:51 left in the first half. The Wolverines loss possession and McBee’s Gabe Gaston was able to kick a field goal. At the half the score was 17-14, Panthers.

The Wolverines quarterback Blake Stribble was sacked early in the third quarter and the Panthers took advantage of it, putting another touchdown and an extra point on the board. That brought the score to 24-14, Panthers at the end of the third quarter.

The Wolverines responded with a touchdown by Trey Brewer and a two-point conversion by Ashton Nelson, bringing the score to 24-22, Panthers.

After a slew of penalties by the Panthers, which made way for the Wolverines to receive the ball, Trey Cromer scored the game winning touchdown and Trey Brewer scored the two-point conversion.

The final score was Whitmire Wolverines 30, McBee Panthers 24.