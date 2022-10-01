NEWBERRY — One of Newberry Country’s oldest food banks is still going strong. Manna House is located in the rear of the DSS building on Wilson Road, although it is not a DSS program. This non-profit food bank is run by an independent board and is supported with money and food donations and volunteers from numerous county churches.

Manna House is opened to the public every Tuesday and Thursday from 1-2 p.m. Clients register in the front office of DSS, filling out a short form with name, address and number and ages of people in the household. Clients may use the food bank as often as every 30 days, if in need.

When the bank has an abundance of monetary donations, other local charities, such as the Pomaria Food Bank and the Free Medical Clinic are provided with those extra funds. Manna House also has a free quarterly food give-away, if there is an abundance of food donations.

A total of 223 families, including 465 individuals, were served during the first half of 2022. To learn more information or volunteer, call Constance McMorris, 803-924-5455.