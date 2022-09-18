NEWBERRY — The Newberry Electric Cooperative, Shred 360, Smith Services and Sadie’s Hope hosted an in-person shredding event this past Thursday at the NEC office on Wilson Road.

Cars from all over Newberry County came by with their trunks full of paper, ready to be shredded and recycled by the Shred 360 truck mounted document shredders. Debra Shaw, vice president of member, public and government relations at the Newberry Electric Cooperative, spoke of her passion for the event and all that it goes to help.

“Newberry Electric Cooperative is proud to be a part of the shred event. It’s just a win-win for everyone. It’s a win-win for Sadie’s Hope that we’ve partnered with, it’s a win-win for the cooperative because it helps us give back to the community and it’s a win-win for the environment because we can recycle all of this paper,” she said at the event.

The Newberry Electric Cooperative also collected gifts and monetary donations for Sadie’s Hope, a non-profit organization devoted to meeting spiritual needs, health/wellness goals and improving familial and community relationships.