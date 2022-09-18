PROSPERITY — There is a new Eagle Scout from Troop 316, in Prosperity; Carson Cockrell officially received the high honor on Aug. 7, 2022.

On why he went into the Boy Scouts in the beginning, Cockrell said he went through Cub Scouts and had a bunch of friends in Troop 316 that moved up with him through the Cub Scouts. During his time in the Boy Scouts, Cockrell said he liked going camping and spending time with friends.

During his journey to become an Eagle Scout, Cockrell said he earned about 26 badges, his favorite being rifle shooting.

“Rifle shooting was pretty fun, it was easy, but you had to be consistent,” he said.

The most unique badge Cockrell said he earned was welding, he said he had to weld some basic beads and t-joints and it was just something different.

“Something you didn’t have to do, but it was fun and I did it because a couple of friends and me took it together,” he said.

In order to become an Eagle Scout, you must complete a service project. For Cockrell, he decided to build a soccer wall for the Newberry County Recreation Department.

“I built it for Ms. Jessie Long (director of Newberry County Parks and Recreation), it is behind the baseball field in the Town of Prosperity. I had experience doing carpentry work and it was pretty easy,” he said.

During his ceremony becoming an Eagle Scout, Cockrell said he gave the mentor pin to an older friend of his, Grant Mays (another Eagle Scout).

“As soon as I joined Troop 316, he and I became friends pretty quick and he helped me a lot along the way,” Cockrell said.

Becoming an Eagle Scout has meant a lot to Cockrell, he said the data shows a small percentage of Boy Scouts make it to the rank of Eagle.

“It’s a big achievement,” he said. “The biggest lesson I learned is sometimes you don’t succeed the first time, but keep trying and you’ll get it.”

In becoming an Eagle Scout, Cockrell thanked his former and present scout masters (Mike Cousins and Chad Hawkins).

“Without them, I would not have made it this far,” he said.

Cockrell is currently a senior at Mid-Carolina High School and he said he is looking at going to Piedmont Technical College and earning his associate’s degree so he can start working.

