NEWBERRY — While the Newberry College men’s lacrosse team may have brought their season to an end back in April, multiple players from the squad continued to play through the summer months for their respective teams in the Canadian Junior Lacrosse Leagues.

During that time, a member of the Wolves team lifted the league trophy at the end of the year in each of the three divisions.

Eleven players from the Newberry program competed over the season in the Jr. A, Jr. B and Jr. C leagues, playing for the Minto, Founder and Meredith Cups, respectively.

“This shows the caliber of team we are building here at Newberry,” said Head Coach Nick Cotter. “To have someone from each division bring the trophy back to Newberry shows the hard work they have put in year-round. Winning one of these trophies is just as hard as winning an NCAA title, they only have four to five years to do so before they move to the major series. Having them been through this experience will only make us a better group and up the compete level here at Newberry.”

The Whitby Warriors were able to win the Minto Cup with Scott Reed as a member of that team. Sam Parent, Tristan Nicholson and Nolan Downey were members of the Nepean Knights squad that secured the Founders Cup and Lyle McNeil won the Meredith Cup as part of the Orangeville Northmen.

The Newberry Players that competed for the cups this season were:

Junior A League:Scott Reed- Whitby Warriors, Shane Halliwell- Victoria Shamrocks, Hudson Chivers- Alberta Miners, Briley Maxwell- Alberta Miners, Fraser Bennett- Alberta Miners, Nathan Pouliott- Toronto Beaches.

Junior B League:Sam Parent- Nepean Knights, Tristan Nicholson- Nepean Knights, Nolan Downey- Nepean Knights, Gabe Edwards- Onondaga Redhawks.

Junior C League: Lyle McNeil- Orangeville Northmen.

What they are saying:

“Winning the Minto Cup was a dream come true. I saw the Whitby Warriors win the Minto in 2013 and I’ve had the opportunity to play with some of those guys and have played with them a good part of my life. It was special being able to compete and win with my family and friends back in Canada, said. Scott Reed, Whitby Warriors.

“It was surreal, the realization after the final buzzer that we have done it, we have reached out goal and done what no other Nepean team has done before, is unexplainable,” said Sam Parent, Nepean Knights.

“This team wasn’t like any other Nepean team I’ve played on. I’ve played with these guys almost my whole life, but this year was different. We all wanted to make history in Nepean and we never stopped working at that. This was a once in a lifetime experience, a dream come true, and the boys brought the hardware back home,” said Tristan Nicholson, Nepean Knights.

“Winning the Founders felt unreal. A Nepean team has never been to the Founders Cup before and being able to make history alongside my friends is something I will never forget,” said Nolan Downey, Nepean Knights.

“Being part of a first-year team and winning the Meredith cup was special. We had been the underdogs and we used that to push us all season. It was an unbelievable experience,” said Lyle McNeil, Orangeville Northmen.