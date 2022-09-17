Total enrollment increases an unprecedented 8.6% over last year

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has officially welcomed its largest and most diverse incoming class, launching the college’s total enrollment to a new all-time high.

This fall, 513 new students arrived on campus, comprising the largest group of incoming students in the college’s 165-year history. The class represents 31 states and 13 foreign countries, and approximately 40% are people of color. They bring an average high school GPA of 3.71.

Newberry College’s student body has reached 1,349, including undergraduate and graduate students. This is an 8.6% increase over last year’s enrollment of 1,242.

“The growth we are seeing in our incoming class and in our student body is unprecedented, and it is a sign that we are on the right track as an institution,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “Our strength is our dedicated and caring faculty, staff and coaches and our small college environment. We offer an incredible private college education at very competitive rates, and we are always reimagining how we can best prepare our students for successful lives after college. We welcome our newest Wolves.”

The largest class arrives at a Newberry College that is more accessible, affordable and larger than ever before. This spring, the college announced a new program for students with language-based learning differences, the first of its kind in South Carolina. The college broke ground on its new nursing and health science center, athletic stadium renovations and its ninth residence hall. Most recently, the institution conferred its first new master’s degrees. This fall will also be the inaugural season for women’s rugby, the newest of the college’s 22 NCAA Division II sports.

“We fill a special niche in higher education in South Carolina, being a small school on the move,” said Sandy Scherrens, Ed.D., dean of enrollment management. “With the addition of exciting new academic programs and sports, we have become increasingly attractive. And this year, we put together a team of energetic counselors who know how special the student experience at Newberry has become, and were determined to make it the best recruiting year in the history of the college.”

“There has never been a better time to be part of Newberry College, and we are so excited that this record class is here to experience it,” said Rob Best, chair of the Newberry College Board of Trustees. “This year’s success not only reflects upon our recent achievements, but also a conscious effort to reach out to prospective students and their families from different places and different backgrounds. I would like to thank all the faculty, staff and alumni who have helped make this possible.”