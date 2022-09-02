NEWBERRY — Following a public hearing for each parcel of land, Newberry City Council passed second and final reading to amend the zoning and future land use map for two parcels in the city limits at a special meeting last week.

The first parcel, located at 1517 Martin Street, will be reclassified from GC – General Commercial to R10 – Residential. The parcel’s intended purpose would allow for residential use. The Newberry Planning Commission recommended a zoning classification of R10 following the owner’s petition to reclassify.

Mayor Foster Senn held a public hearing with no one speaking in favor or opposition of the zoning classification change. Motion was made by Councilperson Carlton Kinard and seconded by Councilperson Edwin Wicker for second reading.

The second parcel, located at 736 Caldwell Street, will be reclassified from R8 – Residential to NC – Neighborhood Commercial. The parcel’s intended purpose would allow for a mix of residential and event venue uses. The Newberry Planning Commission recommended a zoning classification of NC following the owner’s petition to reclassify.

Senn held a public hearing with no one speaking in favor or opposition of the zoning classification change. Motion was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson David DuBose for second reading.

Recognized by Senn during the meeting was Jackie Swindler, former police chief and city resident. Swindler was recognized for his contribution toward House Bill 3050 to enhance the law enforcement profession, giving retired officers an incentive to fill in the gaps of vacant positions.