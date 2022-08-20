Newberry Made was set up with a booth at the Children’s Carnival, hosted by the Newberry County Library.

NEWBERRY — Friday, August 5, was the conclusion of this year’s Library Summer Reading Program, to celebrate, there was a carnival at the library.

Summer readers and rising 4K/kindergarteners were rewarded with carnival rides, a bounce house, Tin Can Kettle Corn popcorn, Pelican SnoBalls, games and activities based around First Steps’ School Readiness Skills. The carnival was put together by a Countdown to Kindergarten Community Partnership Grant from South Carolina First Steps.

Over 250 children, and their families, attended the carnival to enjoy the end of summer fun and pick up a free book, courtesy of Newberry County First Steps. The library reported its most successful Summer Reading Program in recent years with 115 readers completing the program along with 1,000 children and their families in attendance at events throughout the summer.

The Countdown to Kindergarten and 4K programs concluded a very fruitful summer with 64 rising kindergarteners, 27 rising 4K students and 22 teachers participating in the programs.

Newberry County Library Director Abigail Fuller and Newberry County First Steps’ Executive Director Sarah Eargle said: “The partnership between the library and First Steps is a natural one that makes both programs stronger. The Partnership Grant is in recognition of this natural pairing. The community has been so supportive of these programs and we are greatly appreciative of that support. We wanted to celebrate what we have accomplished this year, and give the children of Newberry County a fun time before they head back to school. We hope to continue this event next year and make it even bigger.”