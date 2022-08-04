LITTLE MOUNTAIN — After not being able to host the Little Mountain Reunion in a little over two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Little Mountain is excited to bring the festival back to the community.

“This is the first since 2019, because of COVID-19. It has been very interesting; prices have changed so much; this year we are not having children’s rides because of the cost. We will have some children’s areas with some games instead of rides,” said Mayor Jana Jayroe. “However, the Town of Little Mountain is very excited. Everyone I’ve talked to is ready to have it back, ready to go back to community events where we can all see each other.”

Beginning Friday, there will be a plethora of activities for the whole family. Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, the festivities will kick off with food, beer, wine and a couple of vendors, according to Jayroe. Then at 6:30 p.m. the Joseph Grayson Band will take the stage in Reunion Park until about 8:30 p.m. Then, at 9 p.m., Noel Lindler and the Bankwalkers will take the stage until 11 p.m.

The fun continues bright and early on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 7:15 a.m. with the 5K Thrill of the Hill Run/Walk (in memory of Glenn Shealy and all proceeds benefiting the Glenn Shealy Memorial Scholarship fund).

“We are not doing a certified race this year, just for fun. People can walk up the mountain and back and have a fun time,” Jayroe said.

Anyone interested can sign up right up until the race, at 7 a.m. Saturday. To go ahead and sign up, people can go to the Derrick Center (16 Depot Street, Little Mountain) Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. or call 803-605-8777.

A car show will begin at 9 a.m. and will last until 1 p.m. in front of the Little Mountain Elementary Cafeteria. Jayroe said they have about 20 vehicles signed up and if anyone is interested, call 803-312-4173.

Craft vendors will start at 9:30 a.m. and the parade will begin at 10 a.m. The parade will follow the traditional route, according to Jayroe, beginning at Shealy’s Citgo, going down US 76, turning left on Mill Street and ending at Reunion Park.

Following the parade at 11 a.m., there will be the traditional political speeches. Jayroe said they have some dignitaries who are running for office there to speak. Jayroe also said that new this year, they will have contests with the crowd. This will include a prize for the oldest person, youngest person, married the longest, etc.

“Also, during the speeches, we will have a presentation for fire and rescue, this came about from a woman that was having problems with her pregnancy, they arrived and helped. She feels that because of them, her baby is alive, healthy and wonderful,” Jayroe said. “We are giving an official thank you from the town.”

Following the speeches, the festival will be in full swing. Jayroe said they will have a BBQ sale by the Mid-Carolina High School band boosters. There will be craft and artist vendors in Reunion Park and Little Mountain Elementary School. Also, there will be a book sale at the Derrick Center from 12-2 p.m.

Bands will begin playing at around 12:30 p.m. with Backline Bluegrass until 2:30 p.m.; then Jason Lee Cook will take the stage from 3-5 p.m.

The Cornhole Tournament will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. (with music provided by Hard Knox). If you are interested in signing up for the tournament, you can do so at the beer wagon Friday or Saturday, or by stopping by the Derrick Center this week.

The winner of the tournament will receive $300, second place $200 and third place $100.

“The entire tournament is being sponsored by Pleasurecraft Engine Group and will take place on the baseball field,” she said.

At 7 p.m., Chris Reed will take the stage and Forty Mile Detour will end the night from 9-11 p.m.

“We have a wide variety of music, we were hoping to have a wide selection to attract several groups of people,” Jayroe said

Jayroe said that the reunion is a lot of fun, and is family friendly.

“There is going to be a lot going on between the race, car show, vendors, bands, parade, speeches — it is a really good time,” she said.

