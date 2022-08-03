GREENWOOD — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) will hold two in-person summer commencement exercises on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Greenwood.

An 11 a.m. ceremony will recognize graduates from our arts/sciences and business, public service, engineering & industrial technology, information technology and commercial art divisions. A 3 p.m. ceremony will recognize graduates from our health care division. Both commencements will take place in the James Medford Family Event Center on PTC’s Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood.

Dr. Matthew Logan, president and chief executive officer of Self Regional Hospital, will deliver the public leader keynote address.

Logan earned his undergraduate degree from Clemson University, his medical degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, and completed his residency in emergency medicine from Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Before being named CEO last year, Logan served the hospital as vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer. He has played a pivotal public health leadership role during the coronavirus pandemic, advocating for the use of face coverings and vaccination.

The student speaker for the 11 a.m. ceremony will be Tyler Billie of Batesburg. Billie is graduating with an associate degree in general technology with a concentration in digital rendering from PTC’s commercial art program. The student speaker for the 3 p.m. ceremony will be Ebony Ellis of Newberry. Ellis is graduating with a practical nursing diploma and plans to apply to the college’s transition nursing program next spring.

As in the past, PTC is taking security measures for all graduation ceremonies. Guests are encouraged to leave unnecessary items in vehicles. Umbrellas and balloons will not be allowed into the event. Any bags carried into the Medford Center must be made of clear plastic.

This is a ticketed event. Each individual ticketholder, including children, will be entitled to one seat only. The Emerald City Brass will provide musical entertainment.