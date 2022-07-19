COLUMBIA – South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-12 across the state, recently celebrated the school’s graduating class of high school seniors.

The virtual school hosted three in-person ceremonies, one at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, one at the Greenville Convention Center and another at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center on June 7. The Class of 2022 also has the option of participating in virtual events on June 8 so seniors across the state unable to attend an in-person event can still celebrate among their school administrators, staff, teachers and family members.

Among the Class of 2022 are local graduates from Newberry including: Caleb Jennings and Shelby Martin.

South Carolina Connections Academy’s Class of 2022 consists of graduates from many cities and towns across the state, including Irmo, West Columbia, Greer and more. Among the graduating class, 53% plan to attend two-or four-year colleges or universities, 20% plan to enter the workforce and 5% plan to attend vocational or technical school. Collectively, the graduating class earned more than $2 million in scholarship funds. Graduating as valedictorian is Lana Guy, with Michaela Lanier as salutatorian.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of our seniors, who have displayed such resilience and strength over the past three years,” said Josh Kitchens, South Carolina Connections Academy’s principal. “Seeing our students realize their full potential is an amazing gift. Our entire school community is rooting for the success of the graduating Class of 2022 as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”