Little ones can enjoy this boat at Main Street Connections when they come for a visit.

NEWBERRY — A new business has made its way to downtown Newberry — Main Street Connections.

This new business, located at 1204 Main Street, Newberry, officially opened its doors to the community during their ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, on June 23.

The vision of partners Alice Romanstine-Hall, her husband, John Hall, and Ernest Shealy came alive with Main Street Connections. That vision is helping customers experience Newberry in a new light through history tours and much more. They will also offer events such as fashion shows and wine tours.

Main Street Connections also offers events and items for children including scavenger hunts, non-cooking lessons and educational toys and learning items.

Main Street Connections is sought to be a safe haven for newcomers and local people alike. They can come and have a memorable experience through one of the customized tours and vacations, and little ones can enjoy a boat and have fun.

“I think it will be exciting for the people already living in Newberry and for the tourists that come down Main Street. A great new addition to our town,” said Mayor Foster Senn.

Looking into the future, Romanstine-Hall said, “I want people to be able to come in and enjoy what Main Street Connections has to offer for our local people and tourists coming through.”

Her partner Shealy added, “I’m looking forward to giving more tours of what Historic Downtown Newberry represents and share how we have been part of history, dating back to our involvement in the French and Indian War.”

For more information, visit their Facebook page, Main – Street Connections.