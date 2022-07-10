NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced that Pat Gagliano, chair of arts and communications, will serve as interim dean of arts, humanities and social sciences.

“Pat is a steady leader,” said Sid Parrish, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs. “He has a lot of experience working in a department that is now a part of this division. He is organized, clear-thinking, authentic and goal oriented. We are confident that this will be a successful year under his leadership.”

Gagliano has served Newberry College since he arrived in 1994 as professor of theatre and speech and chair of the department. During his tenure, he has produced, directed and acted in many college theatre productions and advised countless students. He also served as director of the college life classes from 2008-12 and 2019-22.

He has distinguished himself with numerous awards, including Boyd Professorship for Teaching Excellence (2006-07); the Carter Professorship for Selfless Giving (2009-10); and the National Society of Leadership and Success’ Excellence in Teaching Award (2014).

He has also been an officer and award-winning educator in the South Carolina Speech and Theatre Association, the South Carolina Theatre Association and the Southeastern Theatre Conference.

“The faculty in the arts, humanities and social sciences are talented and caring individuals. I look forward to working with each of them,” said Gagliano.

Gagliano has agreed to serve in the interim role for no more than a year while the institution conducts a nationwide search for the division’s permanent dean.