PROSPERITY — Recent Mid-Carolina High School graduate, Jackson Owens, will soon play basketball at the collegiate level after signing a letter of intent to Tusculum University.

The 18-year-old Owens said he is most looking forward to competing at a higher level and getting better.

“They were the best fit for me,” Owens said of why he chose Tusculum.

Owens has been playing basketball since he was young, but has been playing for MCHS since the ninth grade.

While attending Tusculum, Owens plans on majoring in business.

