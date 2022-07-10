NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry’s Downtown Façade Grant Program is back July 8, with an application deadline of October 29 at 12 p.m. Applications are available online at www.cityofnewberry.com.

Since it began awarding grants in 2014, the program has produced 50 completed projects in the downtown historic district, said Jeff Wicker, assistant city manager.

Among the now 50 completed façades, projects have ranged from total and complete façade renovations to new windows, awnings, small projects and some locations completing multiple projects at once.

Wicker said the city was excited to offer five façade improvement grants for the upcoming fiscal year.

“These grants are a great opportunity to encourage investment in downtown buildings, preserving a vital corridor in the city,” he said.

Grants are awarded on a first come, first served basis after receiving approval from the city’s Architectural Review Board (ARB).

Qualifying projects are eligible for a grant match of up to 90%, with a maximum grant award of $9,000. If an applicant’s project is exactly $10,000, they would qualify for a grant match of 90%, meaning the city would reimburse them $9,000 based on that expense. However, this does not mean projects are capped at $10,000, as applicants are encouraged to leverage their grant funds to get the most from their investment.

To be eligible for the grant, you must be the owner or tenant of a business or commercial building located within either the Newberry Historic District or Main Street Historic District. Any tenant must have the owner’s written permission attached to the application.

Grants are not available for residential property and only one grant is available per location, per year. For those that have already taken advantage of the program, there is a three-year waiting period before being able to apply again.

The work must meet all City of Newberry ARB guidelines and requirements. Rehabilitation work must conform to the city’s building codes and rehabilitation of structures in the downtown district should respect the architectural integrity of the entire building and retain those elements that enhance the building.

Improvements may include, but are not limited to: façade improvements, brick or wall surface cleaning, patching and painting of facade walls, signage or exterior lighting replacement/repair (only established businesses three years old or older are eligible for sign replacement), structure or frame that contains or holds a sign, canopy, porch, awning installation/repair, window and/or door replacement/repair, mortar joint repair, railings, ironwork repair or addition and cornice repair and/or replacement.

Removal of any inappropriate additions to the building or non-compliant signs may qualify based on the effect the removal will have on the appearance of downtown.

Ineligible improvements include but are not limited to: building maintenance including paint to match existing conditions and differed general repairs; parking lot improvements; interior or roof improvements; removal of architecturally significant building features; purchase property, inventory or operating capital; any activity completed prior to receiving grant funds.

The façade improvement grant defines façade as any storefront, rear, or side that faces public street or alleyway which is otherwise visible to the general public. Property owners who apply and receive grant funding are expected to maintain that façade improvement for at least three years or until the property is sold.

When applications are submitted, they should include two qualified and professional estimates of cost along with the proposed improvement plan. Applications will be reviewed and signed by the city’s building official for building code compliance. They will then be presented and reviewed by the city’s Architectural Review Board (ARB). The applicant must be present at the review.

Upon project completion, copies of fully paid statements must be submitted to the city’s Planning and Development offices to claim grant reimbursement. The city’s building official will inspect work completed and request checks be issued for the amount approved in the grant application.

While the application deadline is October 29, grants are given out on a first come, first served basis. Once all eligible grant applications have been received and processed, the program will be closed for the fiscal year.

Any questions regarding the grant program may be directed to Wicker at 803-321-1000.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.