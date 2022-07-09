NEWBERRY — The Newberry Literacy Council, located at 1208 Main Street, Newberry, has begun its seventh year of their annual summer camp enrichment program.

Headed by Barbara Chapman and several counselors, the summer camp offers programs that allow local children, ages five to 14, to spend the summer learning and growing.

Math, English, science, history and more are continued at the summer camp after school has ended for the year. Chapman has been working on, and growing, the program every year.

“We are in our seventh year with the program, and we want to get these children out of bed during the summer to do something meaningful that will help them grow as people,” Chapman said. “We are helping these children to grow by taking them on field trips, teaching them local history, etiquette, communication lessons and so much more.”

The Newberry Literacy Council wants to help parents as well, Chapman added.

“Not only does our program help the children, but it also enriches their parents’ lives as well. Even if our kids only spend one summer with us, they will make so much progress, they can hold conversations about pieces they’ve seen on display at the museum downtown and hold eye contact during, which is so important,” she said.

Counselor McShell Lindler knows the hard work is making a difference in the community.

“This program is expanding these children’s minds and helping them to make a connection to their community. We want these children to develop into well rounded adults,” Lindler said.

Coming up, local historian Ernie Shealy will be visiting the program to talk about Newberry history.

“Ernie Shealy is coming in will allow our children to be able to go down main street and recognize buildings and make a connection with the past when we have visitors like Mr. Shealy,” she said.

Camp attendee London, who just visited the Newberry Museum, said history is important and what she’s learning this summer is special.

“When we went to the museum the other day we saw so many old items like dresses that have stories that let us see into yesterday,” she said.

The Newberry Literacy Council summer program welcomes every child, and strives to make a difference in the community with local parents and children. The camp runs June 13-16, June 20-30 and July 18-21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For information on how to register and volunteer at the summer camp, brochures can be found at the Newberry Literacy Council.

“All children in the respected age groups are encouraged to attend the program as we hope to grow each year,” Chapman said.

John Kesler is an intern with The Newberry Observer