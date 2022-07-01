PROSPERITY — Around 1:25 a.m., Monday, June 27, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the Prosperity Police Department responded to several calls reporting a drive-by shooting at the Pine Ridge Apartments, 125 Pine Street, Prosperity.

Officers received information that an unidentified subject fired a weapon from within a white or gray motor vehicle while traveling on Pine Street, toward South Main Street, striking several apartments before leaving the area. Officers found multiple apartments struck by rounds.

Prosperity Police Chief Wesley Palmore advised that no victims were injured during the shooting and anyone with information should contact the Prosperity Police Department at 803-364-2121, 803-321-2222, or contact the anonymous tip line at 1-888-CRIMESC.