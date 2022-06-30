NEWBERRY — One of Newberry County’s favorite Independence Day traditions is back, the Harper Street Bike Parade, hosted by the residents of Harper Street, on Monday, July 4, beginning with line up at 9 a.m.

“We’re extremely excited to host the Harper Street Bike Parade once again. This is such a valuable experience for Newberry community that brings people from all backgrounds together. Lots of core memories for our younger generations that will help keep this tradition for years to come,” said Ciria Triplett, Harper Street resident.

According to the official Facebook page, participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes, golf carts or wagons and show their patriotism. The line up will begin at the corner of Harper and Hunt streets, again at 9 a.m. The Facebook page says if the line extends to Harrington Street, refrain from lining up on that street as it is busy and may pose a danger.

For safety reasons, vehicles are not permitted during the parade. Any political campaigning and other solicitation is strongly discouraged, according to the page.

The parade itself will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will proceed toward Calhoun Street. Refreshments will be available on the lawn at 1725 Harper Street, if you wish to donate kid-friendly fare, drop it off by 8:30 a.m.

At the end of the parade will be a City of Newberry fire truck, the crowd will be asked to make room as they hook up to the fire hydrant on Harper and Walnut streets. At this point, the crowd will say the Pledge of Allegiance and the water works will begin, according to the Facebook page. Children of all ages are invited to enjoy this moment.

Quarters for Kids will be accepted and donated to the Newberry Fire Department for the benefit of families who have been impacted by fire.

The Harper Street Bike Parade has been around since 2002, following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“Kirsten Lindsay decided to have an Independence Day celebration for the children in her neighborhood around Harper Street, so they could be involved in showing patriotism. The first year, a few of the neighborhood children decorated their bicycles, rode down part of the street and had refreshments at her house. Due to word of mouth, not just the locals showed up these days. Actually, several hundred people showed up, and it grows each year,” the history on the Facebook page reads.

For more information, visit their Facebook page: Harper Street Bike Parade.

