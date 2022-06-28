NEWBERRY — Newberry College has named Sarah K. Bryant, Ph.D., as dean of business and communications.

Bryant has been a member of the Newberry College faculty since 2017, when she arrived as department chair and professor of business and finance. She served as chair of the department of business administration until 2019, and again since May 2021.

In her new role, Bryant will oversee programs in accounting, business administration, communications, digital marketing, graphic design, health care management and sport management.

“Business and communications students make up a considerable portion of the student body, and business and communications fields are some of the most vital and versatile in the world today,” said Bryant. “I look forward to working with faculty and staff to ensure the best experiences and opportunities for our students, and to also grow and innovate our academic offerings.”

Under Bryant’s guidance, the department has added five concentrations to the business administration major, the college’s largest academic program. The college also launched a master’s degree in organizational development and leadership last summer, and plans are being made for a new graduate program in accounting.

Bryant came to Newberry College after a long career in international academia. She has served as executive director of the MBA program at the City University of London, dean of business at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, finance department chair at Johns Hopkins University, and an assistant professor of finance at The George Washington University. She has also traveled to over 40 countries and has consulted with many governments and universities.

Bryant earned her doctorate in 1985 and her Bachelor of Science in business administration degree in 1979, both from the University of South Carolina.