NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently held a Scholarship Luncheon to recognize student recipients of dozens of PTC Foundation scholarships for 2022. This year’s winners of the West Fraser PTC Golf Classic Scholarship — available to a student residing in Laurens, Greenwood or Newberry County and enrolled in the electric engineering technology, mechanical engineering technology, or mechatronics technology program — are Anthony Alvarez-Robles of Newberry, and John Roland of Laurens.