NEWBERRY CONTY — Jay Crouch, representing Clemson in Newberry, recently completed the Executive Farm Management (EFM) program. In this program, participants focus on all aspects of management needed to successfully manage today’s large, commercial, family-owned farms across the Southeast.

This 11-day program is delivered over six weeks in three locations; Savannah, Ga., Raleigh, N.C. and Pawleys Island. EFM is in its fifth year and is offered by N.C. State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and its partners; N.C. State Cooperative Extension Service, Clemson Cooperative Extension, ECU College of Business and University of Georgia Cooperative Extension.

On the first day of the program all participants are placed into teams whom they work with throughout the duration of each session. The program implements a fictional, but fact-based case study to teach all of the management tools emphasized throughout the program. This interactive portion of the program allows the opportunity for the participants to practice applying these tools, situationally based. The foundational tool of the program is the use of the Business Model Canvas (BMC). The BMC provides both a tactile and visual methodology for identifying new value propositions and is an excellent first step in creating new business plans, as it forces the user to consider all nine blocks of the tool, which align with the nine essential components of a business plan.