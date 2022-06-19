NEWBERRY — Huddle House, an all-day breakfast restaurant and neighborhood gathering place, is continuing to grow nationwide. This month, the brand is opened its 21st South Carolina-based location in Newberry. The company-owned restaurant is located at 1264 Wilson Road and opened to the community on Thursday, June 9.

“At Huddle House, we are always striving for excellence in every aspect of our brand, from our menu, to our service to our designs,” said Director of Operations Chris Watkins. “In opening our newest corporate-owned location, our team has worked diligently to bring Huddle House to Newberry and share that excellence with the community. As we push forward in what has already been a record-growth year, we are eager to continue developing both corporate and franchisee owned locations across the country.”

Offering breakfast, lunch and dinner options, Huddle House has plenty of hearty, homestyle choices for customers of all ages. From biscuit sandwiches, to big house burgers and melts, to down-home combos, Huddle House seeks to satisfy every craving. To ensure that customers can enjoy their homestyle meals the way they want, Huddle House offers both dine in and on-the-go service by ordering online and through the Huddle House app.

“As Huddle House continues our expansion nationwide, we’re proud to be opening three corporate-owned locations this month alone,” said Chief Development Officer Peter Ortiz. “This growth is a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to adapting to industry changes while maintaining our rich brand legacy. In recent years, Huddle House has become the perfect intersection between legacy and innovation, and I am looking forward to seeing Newberry enjoy our newest location.”

Currently, Huddle House has more than 300 locations open or in development. Thanks to record-breaking franchise growth, added virtual concepts and technological advancements, Ascent Hospitality Management, the brands’ parent company, revealed a monumental end to its fiscal year. Collectively, the most notable developments include adding 32 new franchise agreements, along with seven existing franchisees building on their current portfolios and driving Huddle House and Perkins’ expansion across nine states.

For more information on Huddle House in Newberry and elsewhere, visit huddlehouse.com.