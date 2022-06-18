NEWBERRY — The South Carolina Association of Counties (SCAC) has awarded its 2022 Board of Directors Scholarship to Lacy Hawkins of Newberry High School.

Each year, SCAC awards four $2,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are residents of counties chosen by lot, and Newberry County was selected in the 2022 draw. Applicants must plan to attend a South Carolina college/university or two-year technical college in the fall.

Hawkins is the daughter of Wesley Jay and Andrea Hawkins of Newberry. Ranked first in her class, she plans to major in deaf and hard of hearing education at Converse College. She serves as class secretary in the Student Government Association and was a member of the marching and concert bands. As a Teacher Cadet, she has had the opportunity to interact with students with all types of learning disabilities in her school district, including deaf and hard-of-hearing students.

She is a member of First Baptist Church Newberry where she serves on the student leadership team and as a youth band member. She is also a Sunday nursery volunteer and has participated in Builders for Christ mission trips. She has spent the last three years learning sign language through the church’s Deaf Ministry and has become an advocate for accessibility. Additionally, she is a video project consultant for CarterHears!, a company that serves the Deaf Community throughout South Carolina.

SCAC’s Board of Director’s Scholarship Selection Committee met in the spring to evaluate applicants for this award. Applicants must submit an application form and write an essay on their aspirations and goals. The selection is based on the essay, grades, school activities and community involvement.

Chartered on June 22, 1967, SCAC is the only statewide organization representing county government in South Carolina. Governed by a 29-member board of directors composed of county officials from across the state, SCAC is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization dedicated to improving county government in South Carolina.