NEWBERRY — Newberry College has named Susan Fernandez, Ed.L.D., as dean of education.

Fernandez comes to Newberry from Lander University, where she served as the chair of the Department of Teacher Education and campus director for the South Carolina Center for Educators Recruitment, Retention and Advancement’s Teaching Fellows program.

She brings several decades of education experience to the role, including as an elementary and middle school teacher, literacy coach, professional development coordinator, university professor, accreditation reviewer and senior institutional mentor-leader.

Expansion and creation of relevant online and graduate programs, recruitment and retention, and strong partnerships with local schools are some of the priorities on Fernandez’s agenda.

With strong interests in literacy and educational administration, Fernandez also serves as the executive director of the South Carolina Association of Teacher Educators. She is a former president of the Palmetto State Literacy Association, and she presently serves in a variety of leadership roles in the national Association of Teacher Educators.

Fernandez earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Union Institute and University in Cincinnati, her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in education from Clemson University, and her associate degree from Anderson University.

She resides in Prosperity with her husband, Tony, and fur baby, Rex. They are blessed with two sons and one grandson.