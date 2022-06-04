NEWBERRY — Edna Henderson, RN, who works in the OR of Newberry County Memorial Hospital (NCMH) is the most recent DAISY Award winner, receiving the honor on April 27 for the first quarter.

“I am extremely pleased to present this award to Edna. She is the epitome of an exceptional, compassionate nurse,” said Meg Davis, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer.

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the autoimmune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization, they deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way. Nominations may be made by patients, family members, physicians and staff.

Henderson’s nomination came from one of her patients: “She comforted me when I was waking up from a procedure I was scared to have. I know a lap cholecystectomy may seem routine to some, but I was not looking forward to having it. I would say I am a nervous person when it comes to having surgery. When I woke up, I could hear her lovely voice and she made sure I was comfortable. I feel like she is truly in the area God has called for her to be in. I think she is an angel for helping me get through this. I have had a few surgeries in my life, and this is the first one I did not wake up crying, if that tells you anything about Edna’s compassion.”

Edna embodies everything positive that Newberry Hospital stands for,” said Corey Bishop, RN, director of the OR.

