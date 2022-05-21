NEWBERRY — Newberry County Memorial Hospital ranks among the top five in South Carolina for joint replacement according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

Not only does Newberry Hospital rank among the top five in South Carolina, it is also a Joint Replacement Specialty Excellence Award recipient in the top 10% in the nation for joint replacement. For the state ranking analysis, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide focusing on eight key specialties across a mix of chronic, urgent, and planned clinical areas.

“We take great pride in providing not only the best care possible, but also delivering a top ranked joint replacement program,” said Bruce Baldwin, CEO of Newberry Hospital. “The physicians and staff who are part of this program continue to look for ways to provide the safest, quality, patient centered care possible for our patients.”

Hospitals recognized as among the Top Ranked in their state by Healthgrades are providing patients with measurably superior clinical outcomes. For example, from 2018-2020, patients treated at hospitals receiving a state ranking for Joint Replacement have, on average 60.8% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that were not state ranked for joint replacement. Additionally, patients treated at hospitals not receiving a state ranking for joint replacement are 2.55 times more likely to experience a complication than if they were treated in a state ranked hospital for joint replacement. Access to quality information can inform and empower consumers in their decision making process, and direct them to the best care. This is why Healthgrades is committed to delivering the most scientifically accurate and comprehensive information about doctors and hospitals — with data insights not available anywhere else.

“Being recognized among the top five in South Carolina for joint replacement is a great achievement that speaks to Newberry’s ongoing commitment to high quality care. Hospitals receiving a top state ranking have much to be proud of as their deep medical expertise has built a track record of delivering positive outcomes for their patients,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science, Healthgrades. “For almost 25 years, our mission has been to provide consumers with clear and accessible information to make more informed healthcare decisions. Patients can feel confident knowing that they have access to top ranked care for Joint Replacement at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.”

Also in 2022, Newberry County Memorial Hospital was also recognized by Healthgrades with additional clinical achievements:

• Recipient of the Healthgrades 2022 Joint Replacement Excellence Award™.

• Named among the top 10% in the nation for joint replacement in 2022.

• Five-Star Recipient for total knee replacement in 2022.

• Five-Star Recipient for total hip replacement for four years in a row (2019-2022).

• Five-Star Recipient for hip fracture treatment for eight years in a row (2015-2022).