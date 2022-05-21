Mary Arrowood (left), Newberry County councilperson and retired assessor, received the SCAAO Honorary Member 2021 and SCAAO Past President Award 2020-2021 during the 2022 South Carolina Association of Assessing Officials Educational Seminar and Conference.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Donna Lominack, Newberry County auditor, and Mary Arrowood, Newberry County councilperson and retired assessor, received high honors during the 2022 South Carolina Association of Assessing Officials Educational Seminar and Conference.

Lominack received the Max G. Rush Distinguished Assessment Official Award, Lominack earned the honor in 2020, but there has not been a conference in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, she was officially recognized during the 2022 conference, held on April 28, and presented by Arrowood, president of SCAAO.

The award bestowed on Lominack honors the efforts of a faithful assessment professional who have served the organization during their lives with honor, leadership, commitment and dedication that represents SCAAO. The award is given to a regular member who in previous years has made a significant contribution to the association through participation in its activities or who in his or her career has made an outstanding contribution to the realization of the purpose of the SCAAO.

While Arrowood was able to present Lominack with the Max G. Rush Distinguished Assessment Official Award, she herself was recognized. During the conference, she receive SCAAO Honorary Member 2021 and SCAAO Past President Award 2020-2021.

