PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina Middle School Principal Deedee Westwood has announced her retirement.

After 32 years in the School District of Newberry County, Westwood is stepping away from education. A Newberry High School graduate, Westwood graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in political science. She received her teaching certification through Newberry College and began employment with the district at Newberry Junior High School, eventually to be Newberry Middle School. While there, she began as an instructional assistant and then moved into teaching social studies, science, English-language arts and was the cheerleading coach. She made her way up to serve as an assistant principal for curriculum and instruction. In 2008, she was selected as the principal at Mid-Carolina Middle School (MCMS) and has spent the last 14 years in that position.

During her time at MCMS, the school received numerous awards, including being named as a National School to Watch in 2017 and redesignation in 2020. To be selected as a School to Watch, schools are academically excellent, developmentally responsive, socially equitable and organized with support structures in place. Mid-Carolina Middle School has also been recognized as a bronze level National Healthy School. As a current MCMS Beta Club sponsor, her school has received multiple state and national awards with the South Carolina and National Beta Club.

Westwood has also received individual recognitions during her tenure at MCMS. She has received the Newberry County Literacy Council Administrator of the Year Award in 2018 and in 2021. She received state recognition this year as an advocate for literacy from the Palmetto State Literacy Association as a finalist for S.C. Literacy Administrator of the Year. She has also previously been awarded the South Carolina Association of School Librarians Administrator of the Year in 2013. Westwood currently serves on the South Carolina Beta Council, the South Carolina Association of School Administrators Middle Level Executive Committee and the South Carolina Middle Grades Initiative Advisory Board.