At a breakfast and fellowship Saturday morning at Glenn Street Baptist Church, a Newberry native told me enthusiastically of his hometown, “Newberry is on the rise.”

I agree!

One could see that later Saturday in the happy crowd gathered at Pork in the Park. People were glad to be out, enjoying the food, the smells of slow-cooked barbecue, music and the company of others. Pork in the Park drew excellent crowds Saturday and in its first, full-Friday evening version as well.

One can see increased activity with new businesses. Popeyes opened last week — a lady told me: “The chicken sandwich is excellent.” Big Lots will open in May, and Huddle House is nearing completion. Businesses downtown are seeing good business and much appreciate your support.

In residential activity, national builder DR Horton is building dozens of new homes at Newberry Landing on Smith Road. Our numerous factories are busy, with the general manager of a large factory in town telling me their production is sold out for the rest of 2022.

Newberry College is making good things happen. The college recently held groundbreakings for an impressive new nursing and health science building and a facility at the football stadium. The college will hold a groundbreaking for a new residence hall Friday afternoon.

The City of Newberry utility department will finish the Main Street water line project in May. SCDOT will follow this summer with re-paving of Main from Wilson Road to Nance Street. On the other end of Main, DOT’s plan to add stoplights at the I-26 interstate ramps is delayed until late summer because stoplight system parts are on backorder.

The city is renovating Wise Street Park with multiple exciting efforts that will be complete this summer. With this remaking, Newberry City Council is renaming the park “Israel Brooks Park,” in honor of Mr. Brooks who was a trailblazer in South Carolina as the first African American to serve as a state trooper for the South Carolina Highway Patrol and was later a U.S. Marshal. Mr. Brooks grew up on Eleanor Street, a few blocks from the park. We’ll have ribbon-cutting with the Brooks family later this year, and a historical marker about Mr. Brooks will be installed.

In West End at Willowbrook Park, local artists, volunteers and children held a very successful “Paint the Park” festival, adding fun, colorful paint to playground equipment, railings, a large rock and much more. Thanks to all who made it a great event!

In the Mollohon neighborhood as part of our Tree City USA program, the city recently planted willow oak trees and new landscaping on Glenn and Milligan Streets. At the Newberry Recreation Complex, hundreds of youth are playing in the Newberry County baseball and softball leagues, and the beloved Gully Washer Splash Park will open May 21.

The Newberry Opera House has had multiple successful shows in recent weeks. Serving as a greeter for two shows, I saw again the Opera House draws patrons locally and from around the region, including four people I met from Tennessee who came to Newberry for the weekend. Also downtown, the Newberry Arts Center has a full offering of summer classes and camps, which are getting an excellent response.

The city has two events coming up. The popular Taste of Newberry is back on May 6 from 5-9 p.m. and will be held at Memorial Park with vendors from around the county. In addition to the delectable food and good music, I hope you come thirsty for at least one cup of lemonade as youth will be selling lemonade at their own stands. They’ll be learning basic business principles as part of the national Lemonade Day, a program brought to Newberry by local business people Charlie Banks, Alene Willingham and Venture Carolina.

Some Newberry history has been recently discovered, and we will honor that on May 9 at noon. John Favors, of the Newberry Museum, recently discovered Newberry police officer Henry Bluford was killed in the line of duty in 1874 when a riot broke out on Main Street. Though widely covered at the time, Mr. Bluford’s history had slipped through the cracks and was not recorded in local history. With Mr. Favor’s research, submitting the history to authorities in Washington, D.C. and their subsequent approval, Mr. Bluford’s name is being engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, and his name will be read at the Candlelight Vigil in Washington on May 13. Mr. Bluford’s name will also be added to state officers’ memorial in July. At the Monday, May 9, ceremony downtown, we’ll remember Mr. Bluford and ring a bell for him and seven other law enforcement officers in Newberry County who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The ceremony will include the playing of bagpipes. The public is invited.

Thank you for all you do. I hope you have a nice spring.

Foster Senn is the mayor of Newberry. His columns appear periodically in The Newberry Observer.