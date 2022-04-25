Southern Mutual Church Insurance recently collected donations for The Living Hope Foundation. Shown here with some of the donated goods are Amelia Quinton, Bonnie Knox, David Weiss and Matthew Quinton, all with Southern Mutual Insurance.

NEWBERRY — Before the ribbon cutting at the new Living Hope Foundation food pantry, Southern Mutual Church Insurance Co. stopped by to drop off a donation.

Representatives of Southern Mutual collected food, supplies and monetary donations over the last couple weeks after hearing about the help that Living Hope had offered to Whitmire residents, following the closing of the local Piggly Wiggly.

Initially, Southern Mutual offered to match their employees’ donations up to $500, but the amount of money given kept rising, resulting in a $2,500 donation to Living Hope.

The physical donations accumulated, as well. In total, those donations filled a large shopping cart to overflowing.

“We are so pleased that you could make this donation. I will help us immensely with out mission and our new facility,” said John Glasgow, executive director of The Living Hope Foundation.

The new food pantry is located at 1830 Nance Street in Newberry and will be open to the public for food pickup Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer and a board member of The Living Hope Foundation. You may reach him at 803-768-3117.