NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council approved the recommendations of the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee during their meeting last week. Motion was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson David Force.

Each year, the City of Newberry advertises in various platforms that their application process is open and that they will be accepting applications for funding from non-profit community organizations engaged in tourism related activities benefiting the City of Newberry.

Each applicant must prove they meet the requirements of eligibility and come before the Accommodations Tax Committee to present their requests.

The Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee met March 23 to consider four applications submitted for possible funding in 2022. The total sum of the projects submitted for funding was $70,500. The total funds available for distribution were calculated at $63,231.12, which is up $8,534.47 from last year, Mayor Foster Senn said.

Money for the requests is generated from hospitality and accommodations taxes such as through hotel stays and dining within the city limits of Newberry. That money is then turned around and given back to the city to divide out among eligible non-profits that look to promote tourism related activities outside of the 29108 ZIP code.

After a presentation and discussion of each project, the committee recommended four non-profit funding amounts to council as follows:

• Newberry Historical Society: $5,500.

• Newberry Opera House: $26,651.12.

• Newberry Oktoberfest: $13,320.

• Parks, Recreation and Tourism: $17,760.

Now that funding has been approved by council, DeWitt said each will be contacted and money will be dispersed. Projects that were presented must be completed within one year.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.