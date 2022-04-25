ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week for meets contested during the fourth week of the outdoor track and field season. Newberry’s Tyla Stolberg earned the field honor.

Stolberg, a junior thrower from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia recorded two top-three finishes at the Hub City Invitational, including a first place finish in the javelin while breaking the school record with a throw of 35.48 meters. Stolberg also placed third in the shot put with a throw of 10.92 meters; while closing out with a top-10 finish in the discus throw event. This is Stolberg’s first Field Athlete of the Week honor this season.