NEWBERRY – Pork in the Park is back this year and will take place on Friday, April 22, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event will be in Memorial Park and the surrounding downtown area.

Back this year is the Friday night “Barbecue and Bluegrass” portion, allowing vendors to sell their product for an additional day. Live music will be downtown during this time from Henry Brooks and Bluegrass Remedy until 8 p.m.

The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce will be selling beer and wine along Boyce Street in Memorial Park throughout the event on both Friday and Saturday. Bridget Carey, tourism and events manager for the city, said there would be an ID station and patrons should plan to have their ID with them if they plan to purchase alcohol. Tickets to purchase beer and wine will be $5.

A total of 15 teams will be downtown for Saturday’s competition and they range from locals to those travelling from as far away as Waxhaw, N.C.

The three categories during this year’s event include Boston butt, chicken and ribs. Sanctioned by the Southern Barbecue Network, the judges for the event are primarily looking for tenderness, texture, flavor and presentation, Carey said.

The judges have been certified through a training process and attend many events similar to Pork in the Park.

Judging will take place at the Firehouse Conference Center. Awards will be given out following the end of the competition at 3 p.m. with first, second and third place for each category as well as the grand champion.

In order to showcase vendors in this year’s competition, Carey said the sample cups have been discontinued for this year’s event. However, food will be available for purchase from the seven teams that are vending as well as competing. The other teams will be competition only, Carey said, and will be in a separate area from those vending.

Cash is recommended for patrons purchasing food as not all vendors will accept cards, Carey said.

Main Street from Caldwell to Nance Streets and Boyce Street from Caldwell to McKibben Streets will be closed beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 22. Those shopping and dining downtown on Friday are encouraged to use parking lots close by.

Saturday morning’s road closures will be extended between Caldwell and College Streets on Main Street. Roads will remain closed until Saturday evening at approximately 5 p.m.

Free inflatables for children during Pork in the Park can be found near the 1200 block of Main Street, Carey said. An interactive map with all activities can be found by visiting the event’s website, www.porkinthepark.com.

In addition to the smell of barbecue filling the streets of Newberry, there will also be live music in Memorial Park Saturday to include Jim LaBlanc and the No Name Blue Grass Band. While there will be tables and chairs set up in Memorial Park, visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs to set up and listen to music.

Volunteers are still needed for the event and those interested in helping can contact Carey thorough the Newberry 2022 Pork in the Park event page on the City of Newberry’s Facebook platform. More information on Pork in the Park can be located online at www.newberryporkinthepark.com.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.