NEWBERRY – A third person has been arrested in connection with the March 26 murder of Jordan D. McMorris on Bess Street in Newberry, according to the City of Newberry Police Department.

Marcus Edward Wheeler, 26, of Prosperity was arrested on Friday, April 1 and charged with conspiracy/criminal conspiracy, and common law conspiracy.

No additional information has been provided, at this time.

As reported last week, the Newberry Police Department arrested Kweisi Steven Nicks, 25, and Jemarious Tyquon Ruff, 29, both of Prosperity, in connection with the homicide.