I am writing this letter to encourage the Newberry County Council to provide funding for EMS pay raises and for a 24-hour ambulance in Silverstreet.

EMS has some talented, skilled and professional EMTs and paramedics. As far as I can gather, their pay is below the state average of $21.76 an hour and significantly less than all the neighboring counties.

Salaries need to be competitive or Newberry is at risk of losing good paramedics. Low pay makes recruiting basically impossible.

The Silverstreet area desperately needs a 24-hour ambulance to serve that part of the county. I know this first hand. Over the last year I have suffered two falls at home. Both required EMS. I got an ambulance in three minutes on the first fall as there was an ambulance in Silverstreet. On the second fall it took 18 minutes to get an ambulance as none were in Silverstreet. That is a long time to lay on the floor hurt.

I do not fault EMS nor the crews, they are doing the best they can with the resources they have. Response times are critical in medical emergencies. They must be kept to a minimum. It can mean the difference between life and death.

I write this letter as a retired paramedic, EMS operations manager and EMS consultant with 25 years experience.

Sincerely,

Michael Collins

Newberry, SC